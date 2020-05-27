New THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL Trailer: Keep Fighting, Kids

Should we really be encouraging kids to fight each other?

To be fair, the upcoming anime series The God of High School is not encouraging random, violent beatdowns among adolescents, but participation in an official martial arts tournament. We see the series' three primary characters in a new trailer that showcases their distinctive styles.

We also have extended, official verbiage on how each character differs from the other, to wit:

"Jin Mori - A sixteen-year-old whose renewal taekwondo, which he learned from his grandfather, makes him undefeatable. Nothing is more important to him than being the best fighter of all, and his current record out of 299 fights is 297 wins and 2 draws. He decides to participate in the God of High School tournament, an interdisciplinary martial arts competition, after suffering the first loss of his life against Judge R, one of the tournament's judges.

"Han Daewi - One of the 'Mad Cows,' a duo that once controlled the entire Gangnam area. He's been working part-time jobs to pay the medical bills for his partner in the duo Woo Seung-Tae, who fell ill with an incurable disease, but the part-time work available to high schoolers is barely enough to cover the daily medical bills and won't cover a cure. He joins GOH after being told that he can save his friend if he wins.

"Yoo Mira - The 25th Master of the Moon Light Sword Style. She pretends to be a fragile high schooler, but she has been training since she was a child and has become a skilled sword player. She prefers guys who are tough and strong, because she's been told that she needs to marry a man strong enough to help her resurrect her family's sword style. For that reason, she's participating in GOH."

Let's be honest: this is just an excuse to showcase young people fighting without doing any permanent damage because, in part, this is anime!

Watch the character trailer below, and take note that the series will premiere on streaming service Crunchyroll, its exclusive home, starting in July 2020.

