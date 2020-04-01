TOWER OF GOD Trailer: Climb Up, Face Terrors, Achieve Greatness

What does the new anime season promise?

Let's start with Tower of God, which premiered exclusively on Crunchyroll earlier today. Officially, it's "a dark fantasy action series that centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known."

The Crunchyroll Original series is based on "a South Korean webtoon written and drawn by Lee Jong-hui" (description per Wikipedia) and first published in 2010. Crunchyroll has released more than one trailer; the latest is an extended version which gives a good taste of what's to come, or at least its premise.

Watch the trailer below, as well as a clip from the first few minutes of the first episode. (It's pretty good, and will keep me watching.) Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial, if you're not currently a subscriber. Get ready to watch the show here.

(Post updated with new trailer and otherwise re-arranged. What follows is my original opening paragraph). Frankly, I lost track of the winter 2020 anime season, other than Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, which was better than sliced samurai, and keep me in good cheer throughout its 12 episodes. But we've all got to move on in life, and now it's time to turn our attention to spring.

