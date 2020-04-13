PROXIMITY Trailer: Close Encounter of the Unknown Kind

Beginning in silence, the trailer for Proximity gradually grows in complexity to become a full-blown question mark.

I watched the trailer first, before knowing what the film is about, and so I recommend you do that as well (trailer posted below).

Now, for those who have watched the trailer, I'm sure you're wondering, as was I, what is the official synopsis?

"A young NASA JPL scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery.

A-ha!

The synopsis continues: "An enthralling sci-fi thriller, Proximity is an engaging exploration of the unknown, and the debut feature film from filmmaker and award-winning VFX artist Eric Demeusy."

Demeusy's visual effects credits include TRON; Legacy, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things. Over the years, he's also made a series of short films. The cast is led by Ryan Masson (Good Girls, Feral), Highdee Kuan (You, This Is Us), Shaw Jones (Blue, Diwa), Christian Prentice (Mank), and Don Scribner (The Guide).

Shout! Studios will release Proximity On-Demand and Digital for Watch-At-Home on May 15, 2020, via the following platforms: AppleTV, Amazon, VUDU, GooglePlay, PlayStation®, XBOX, hoopla, Fandango Now, DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and AT&T U-verse. Visit the official site for more information.

