Fantaspoa Coverage Festival Features All Features Festival News Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

PROXIMITY Trailer: Close Encounter of the Unknown Kind

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
PROXIMITY Trailer: Close Encounter of the Unknown Kind

Beginning in silence, the trailer for Proximity gradually grows in complexity to become a full-blown question mark.

I watched the trailer first, before knowing what the film is about, and so I recommend you do that as well (trailer posted below).

Now, for those who have watched the trailer, I'm sure you're wondering, as was I, what is the official synopsis?

"A young NASA JPL scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery.

A-ha!

The synopsis continues: "An enthralling sci-fi thriller, Proximity is an engaging exploration of the unknown, and the debut feature film from filmmaker and award-winning VFX artist Eric Demeusy."

Demeusy's visual effects credits include TRON; Legacy, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things. Over the years, he's also made a series of short films. The cast is led by Ryan Masson (Good Girls, Feral), Highdee Kuan (You, This Is Us), Shaw Jones (Blue, Diwa), Christian Prentice (Mank), and Don Scribner (The Guide).

Shout! Studios will release Proximity On-Demand and Digital for Watch-At-Home on May 15, 2020, via the following platforms: AppleTV, Amazon, VUDU, GooglePlay, PlayStation®, XBOX, hoopla, Fandango Now, DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and AT&T U-verse. Visit the official site for more information.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Christian PrenticeDon ScribnerEric DemeusyHighdee KuanRyan Massonscience fictionShaw JonesUS

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.