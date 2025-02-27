CONTROL FREAK: Official Trailer And Key Art Debut For Upcoming Horror on Hulu

The other week we shared the unveiling of the first look at Shal Ngo's upcoming horror flick, Control Freak, starring Kelly Marie Tran and Miles Robbins. With the premiere date on Hulu of March 13th inching ever closer the official trailer and key art have debuted today.

A motivational speaker is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head.

It has been a while since someone featured ants as a source of terror in a horror flick. We're game.