Now on VOD: THE OTHER LAMB, Cut Off From Modern Society

Arriving today on a variety of Video On Demand (VOD) platforms, Malgorzata Szumowska's horror drama The Other Lamb is best described as a thriller.

Those are definitely the vibes I get from watching the trailer. What's it all about? The official synopsis explains:

"For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side.

"But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence -- including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt."

Yikes! "Nightmarish visions"? "Disturbing revelations"? Well, I think you already know if this movie is your cup of disturbing tea. If so, see the list below to decide upon your platform of choice, as kindly provided by IFC Films.

