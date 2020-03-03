THE OTHER LAMB: Trailer & Poster For Małgorzata Szumowska's Thriller From IFC Films

Margorzata Szumowska's The Other Lamb, written by Catherine S. McMullen, is getting a theatrical release in the U.S. thanks to the fine folks at IFC Films.

The Other Lamb will open on Friday, April 3rd exclusively at the IFC Center in New York, and in Los Angeles with rollout to select cities. The film will also be available on demand and digital platforms.

A beautiful, new trailer and poster have been released for her film. Have a look below.

The Other Lamb stars Raffey Cassidy (Vox Lux, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) Michiel Huisman (The Invitation, HBO's "Game of Thrones") and Denis Gough (Colette)