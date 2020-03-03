Texas Frightmare Weekend Coverage Indie Videos Weird Videos Festival Videos International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE OTHER LAMB: Trailer & Poster For Małgorzata Szumowska's Thriller From IFC Films
Margorzata Szumowska's The Other Lamb, written by Catherine S. McMullen, is getting a theatrical release in the U.S. thanks to the fine folks at IFC Films.
The Other Lamb will open on Friday, April 3rd exclusively at the IFC Center in New York, and in Los Angeles with rollout to select cities. The film will also be available on demand and digital platforms.
A beautiful, new trailer and poster have been released for her film. Have a look below.
The Other Lamb stars Raffey Cassidy (Vox Lux, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) Michiel Huisman (The Invitation, HBO's "Game of Thrones") and Denis Gough (Colette)
IFC Midnight is proud to share the official trailer and poster for award-winning Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska’s English language debut THE OTHER LAMB starring Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman and Denise Gough. The mesmerizing thriller made a powerful splash at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and went on to play notable festivals around the world including BFI's London Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. Offering a provocative fable of women at the mercy of a charismatic cult leader, Szumowska explores the horrors of toxic masculinity and abuse of power through the eyes of teenage Selah, who is starting to question everything about her existence.For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt.
