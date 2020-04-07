INTRIGO: DEAR AGNES Trailer Dives Into Marital Malice and Murder

Murder is served ice-cold in the new trailer for Intrigo: Dear Agnes, as a woman hires another woman to kill a man.

Directed by Daniel Alfredson, who knows a thing or two about movie trilogies -- he directed The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest -- the new film is the second installment of the Intrigo trilogy, based on a series of books by Håkan Nesser.

If you, like me, missed the first entry entirely, I'm not sure it will matter once you see the trailer. Perhaps the official synopsis will fill in a few holes:

"From bestselling author Håkan Nesser and the director of The Girl Who Played with Fire comes this intense thriller about good friends and evil deeds. With the death of her husband, Agnes (Carla Juri, Blade Runner 2049) is desperate for money.

"Then she runs into her old friend Henny (Gemma Chan, Captain Marvel), who is enraged at her unfaithful spouse, Peter (Jamie Sives, Chernobyl). Henny makes Agnes a shocking offer--enough cash to live a better life, if she will murder Peter--leading to an explosive, unforgettable climax."

Gemma Chan is the one who caught my eye in the trailer, but the mysteries swirl quite deliciously signaling an adult take on the murder mystery intrigue of the premise. This follows on from the first film in the trilogy, Death of an Author, which stars Sir Ben Kingsley and is available now on digital and On Demand, and arrives ahead of the third film, Samaria, targeting release in September.

Intrigo: Dear Agnes is coming to select theaters (if open) and On Demand May 8 from Lionsgate. Check out the trailer below.

