Miami 2020 Preview: Art Thrillers, Dirt Bikers, Women in Outer Space, and the Latinx Diaspora

Editor, Canada; Montréal, Canada (@bonnequin)
The 37th Miami Film Festival opens this Friday; with a wide range of prorgamming, from dramas and comedies to documentaries, shorts and features, as well as master classes from local filmmakers. I'll be in attendance, to check out some of these amazing films. We published an overview of the festival highlights a few weeks ago, but here are some of the titles I'll be covering, hopefully coming to a cinema or VOD service near you soon.

I love a good thriller, and The Burnt Orange Heresy looks right my alley. Starring Claes Bang as an art critic hired to steal a painting from a reclusive artist (Donald Sutherland), it seems to have the lying, cheating, sexiness, and intrigue that all good thrillers possess, with Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger rounding out the cast.

