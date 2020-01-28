GO/DON'T GO Exclusive: An Impressive Trailer Debuts With Poster For Indie Thriller

Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the trailer and poster for what looks to be a cool slice of isolation thriller, Alex Knapp's debut feature film, Go/Don't Go.

With a couple of crude indie flicks under his belt Knapp looks to be skewing preconceived notions about what kind of multe hyphenite he would be with his first film. That was Alex Knapp the actor. This is Alex Knapp the artist, offering us somethng with some greaster emotional depth and a higher level of sophistication in his filmmaking. Some of the wide shots in this trailer alone are simply stunning.

Have a look for yourself below.

After an unknown cataclysm, Adam (Alex Knapp; "Bad Exorcists," "Alien vs Zombies") is alone—the sole inhabitant of a vacant, unchanging world. Before it all ended, he was a wallflower who could barely find the words to speak. Now, the only one left, he’s made the silent, empty world his simple, singular domain. Basic routines keep him grounded as he makes his way through the desolate landscape, foraging and tending to a world everyone else left behind. He takes out the trash, changes lightbulbs, fixes cars, and tries to hold onto the little things he took for granted before it all ended. In the stillness of Adam’s world, visions come to him—the fateful night his best friend Kyle (Nore Davis; "Conan," "You Guys Are Dope") introduces him to the love of his life, K (Olivia Luccardi; "The Deuce," "It Follows"). Memories of a happier time, together... But maybe: a forewarning of things to come—someone, or something, is out there, trying to make contact—trying to tell him something. Or worse. When Adam’s mental state starts to deteriorate, things become uncanny and he is plagued by lingering questions and uncertain realities about his world. As his grip on what’s left starts to slip away, sending him spiraling toward a series of unforeseen consequences and unexpected truths.

Go/Don't Go premieres at SF Indie Fest on February 1st with Boston Sci-Fi Fest on the 8th before a further fest expansion later this year.