GO/DON'T GO: Official Trailer Drops Before Digital Release Next Week

Next week Alex Knapp's thriller Go/Don't Go will be released on digital and cable VOD platforms. Picked up by Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, you will find Go/Don't Go on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers next Tuesday.

The official trailer was released yesterday and as we have stated before everything points towards a great visual experience. In the interest of clarity the quotes you see in the trailer from Screen Anarchy are from our articles related to news and press releases. We have not seen Go/Don't Go yet. It's nice to be recognized but we just wanted to be clear on our position with the film.