GO/DON'T GO: Official Trailer Drops Before Digital Release Next Week
Next week Alex Knapp's thriller Go/Don't Go will be released on digital and cable VOD platforms. Picked up by Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, you will find Go/Don't Go on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers next Tuesday.
The official trailer was released yesterday and as we have stated before everything points towards a great visual experience. In the interest of clarity the quotes you see in the trailer from Screen Anarchy are from our articles related to news and press releases. We have not seen Go/Don't Go yet. It's nice to be recognized but we just wanted to be clear on our position with the film.
Written and directed by first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp and ‘Go/Don’t Go’ will be released on digital and cable VOD platforms on January 12, 2021. The thriller stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner.After an unknown cataclysm, Adam (Alex Knapp) is alone. The sole inhabitant of a vacant, unchanged world, or so he thinks. While attempting to stay grounded in the desolate landscape, visions come to him—the fateful night his best friend Kyle (Nore Davis) introduces him to the love of his life, K (Olivia Luccardi).As Adam’s mental state starts to unravel, he is plagued by lingering questions and uncertain realities about his world. His grip on what’s left starts to slip away—sending him spiraling towards a series of unforeseen consequences and unexpected truths.Go / Don't Go is a post-apocalyptic psychological thriller, oscillating between a forgotten love story and inescapable paranoia.
