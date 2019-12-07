Blood Window 2019: MONOS Wins Best Latin Film, More Awards For Blood Window LAB And Blood Window Screenings

Blood Window at Ventana Sur wrapped up yesterday with the announcement of the award winners from the LAB and the market screenings.

From the LAB three projects were chosen to participate in a future market at Sitges in Spain, Bifan in Korea and IFFAM in Macao. Representatives from each project will get to go to each event and pitch their projects there.

From the Blood Window Screenings there were a couple double dippers getting some much needed support to see their films through to completion.

First there was La Contencion (The Contaiment) from Mexican directors Jack y Yossy Zagha. They will get color correction composing plus a visual effects supervisor and sound mixing service 5.1 for the film.

A young girl is possessed by a dark and sinister being, and will fight with all her might to free herself from it. Her mother, traditional medicine, and a so-called expert in exorcism, are all unable to get rid of the demon, until a nun gets involved, giving ride to suspicions more terrible than the demonic possession.

The other double winner was from Argentina, Sangre Vurdalak (Vurdalak Blood) from director Santiago Fernández Calvete. Pitched last year at Blood Window the film screened as a work in progress at this year's market and won a Digital Delivery Package and English Dubbing Award, dubbing services for the feature and trailer.

After going to hunt a vampire, a man returns home at the magic hour, between day and night, and his family does not know if he is still human or if he has turned into a monster. Natalia, her teenage daughter, ends up proving that her father has become a vampire just as her brother is abandoning her to her fate and the night threatens to arrive.

The other award winner was Christian Ponce's Historia de lo Oculto (History of the Occult). Ponce will get a full page article to be used in one of the international trades' issues or on the weekly editions of Le Film Francais in Marché du Film de Cannes.

In the last journalist program “60 minutes to Midnight”, the star of the night, Adrian Marcato, might expose a mass conspiracy that links the National Government with an actual coven. Meanwhile, a group of journalists will (race) against time to unveil this conspiracy and locate an object that will (validate) Marcato’s confession on the air. They’ll have to rely not only on their journalistic skills, but also on other less usual methods.

Finally, the big award of the week was definitely going to be Best Latin American film of the year. The jury was made up of a collection of our peers and our friends, festival directors from Morbido, Lund and Neuchatel, with Chris Oosterom from the Méliès International Festivals Federation. Together they had decided that Alejandro Landes' Monos would receive the award this year.

All the winners and prizes are announced below.