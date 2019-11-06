Irish Sci-Fi Horror SEA FEVER Lands U.S. Theatrical Release

Our own Jaime Grijalba Gomez found that director Neasa Hardiman's feature debut, Sea Fever, "immediately puts us in a hostile place, at least psychologically." (Read his recent review here from the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.)

Now the rest of us can experience the film for ourselves. Or, to be accurate, those of us who live in the U.S., near a theater that will be screening it next year, as entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the rights to Sea Fever and will release it theatrically in the U.S. in early 2020 through its sci-fi label, DUST.

From its title, one might guess that the horror drama has something to do with the sea. And a fever. Yet that only hints at what lies within. Here is the actual description, per an official release:

"Sea Fever stars Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) as Siobhan, a young marine biology student who boards a trawler run by a couple played by Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984, Gladiator) and Dougray Scott (Batwoman, Mission: Impossible 2). When the ship hits an unseen object, a mysterious bioluminescent force infiltrates the vessel, and the crew begins a fight for survival while marooned at sea."

While we await an official trailer, check out a clip below that suggests the unsettling tone of the piece. More, please!

