Drink Along Review – Parasite – Bong Joon-Ho Knows How To Get Under Your Skin

Zero Lastimosa
Contributor
You can’t really go wrong with Bong Joon-Ho's pretty eclectic catalog of films he’s been cultivating in his career. While Okja was a miss in my opinion, you can’t deny that he’s got a clear and unique vision and is really just making the films he wants to make. Parasite is definitely the director honing in on the things he does best and is one of his most infectious films yet.

For the video review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie, Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review. Anytime I say something negative, I have to take a drink. As an added bonus, a beer bottle will also pop up on screen to prompt the viewer to take a drink as well.

So grab some soju, avoid peach fuzz, and watch the drink along review HERE.

 

 

https://youtu.be/bfKQGORIGFM
