SPACE/TIME Exclusive Clip: Evacuation Plan

Run for your lives! Our exclusive clip from Space/Time features professional people excitedly talking and frantically running down long hallways? What on Earth is going on?

We get a clue from the official synopsis:

"In a future on the brink of collapse, a team of scientists unveils a space-bending engine that could save humanity. The first test ends in disaster, leaving the project shut down and its creators disgraced.

"Refusing to let their work vanish, Holt (Parker), a brilliant but ruthless visionary, and his ambitious assistant, Liv (Lollback), turn to the criminal underworld to rebuild the device. As they race against time and the law, the engine becomes more than a chance at survival, it becomes an obsession.

"With humanity's future hanging in the balance, the team must face a haunting question: will their creation deliver salvation, or unleash something far worse?"

Personally, I'd never dare to 'turn to the criminal underworld' for anything, much less when the future of humanity is at stake, but what do I know?

Space/Time will be released by Epic Pictures across North America on January 13, 2026, to rent or purchase on video-on-demand (VOD).

Directed by Michael O'Halloran from a script co-written with Adam Harmer, Space/Time stars Ashlee Lollback, Hugh Parker, Pacharo Mzembe, Haroon Jafarey-Hall, Rob Horton, Shaun King, Craig Gaffney, Sophia Emberson-Bain, Gareth Harris, Robin Darch, Erin Connor, Damien Campagnolo, Madison Sturgess, Loretta Kung, and Cate Feldmann.

I love science fiction, and, frankly, I marvel at any filmmakers of limited means who set out to realize their visions. Take a look at the clip below to get a sense of what's in store next month, as well as the trailer to get a fuller picture of the scenario.

