COLOR OUT OF SPACE: RLJE Films Lands U.S. Rights Ahead of World Premiere at TIFF

RLJE Films have acquired the U.S. rights for Richard Stanley's upcoming film, Color Out of Space, which will have its World Premiere here in Toronto on Saturday night.

RLJE Films are a pretty agressive purchaser of films for distribution and knowing their release pattern we hope for our U.S. readers there will be a theatrical release. At the very least they always have most digital platforms covered and usually have a physical release as well.

RLJE Films usually nab all North American rights which means this time around Color Out of Space is still open for Canada and Mexico. Sales are being negotiated by XYZ Films.