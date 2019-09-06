Toronto Film Festival Coverage Indie Features All Interviews Indie Reviews International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
COLOR OUT OF SPACE: RLJE Films Lands U.S. Rights Ahead of World Premiere at TIFF
RLJE Films have acquired the U.S. rights for Richard Stanley's upcoming film, Color Out of Space, which will have its World Premiere here in Toronto on Saturday night.
RLJE Films are a pretty agressive purchaser of films for distribution and knowing their release pattern we hope for our U.S. readers there will be a theatrical release. At the very least they always have most digital platforms covered and usually have a physical release as well.
RLJE Films usually nab all North American rights which means this time around Color Out of Space is still open for Canada and Mexico. Sales are being negotiated by XYZ Films.
RLJE Films has acquired US rights to the highly-anticipated horror/sci-fi COLOR OUT OF SPACE in a low-mid seven figure deal ahead of its World Premiere at Midnight Madness at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The film is scheduled to screen on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. at Ryerson Theater.COLOR OUT OF SPACE stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Leaving Las Vegas), Joely Richardson (“The Rook”, “Nip/Tuck”), Madeleine Arthur (“Snowpiercer”), Brendan Meyer (“The OA”), Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House), Elliot Knight (“How to Get Away with Murder”), with Q'orianka Kilcher (The New World) and Tommy Chong (Cheech & Chong). The film is directed by Richard Stanley (Hardware, Dust Devil) who will make his return to the Midnight Madness lineup after 29 years. He co-wrote the screenplay with Scarlett Amaris (The Theatre Bizarre).“We’re beyond excited to be reteaming with SpectreVision and XYZ Films for COLOR OUT OF SPACE,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “Nicolas Cage unleashes another memorable performance - an incredible follow up off the heels of MANDY.”COLOR OUT OF SPACE is based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft. After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farmstead, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.COLOR OUT OF SPACE was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers include Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller, while executive producers are Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire. XYZ Films is handling international sales on the film.The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.