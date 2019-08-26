North Bend 2019: VILLAINS Takes Home Top Prize at Second Annual Fest

The second annual North Bend Film Festival ran this past weekend. Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's horror flick Villains took home top prize of Best Film while star Bill Skarsgård won Best Actor.

The other double dipper was Extra Ordinary. Maeve Higgins won Best Actress for her role in the tremendous horror comedy while Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman won the Best Screenplay Award. Queer doc Circle of Books won the Audience Award.

The full announcement follows with galleries for features, shorts and VR.

The North Bend Film Festival Announces Awards For 2019, Bows Impressive Second Edition in “Twin Peaks Town” Winners include Bill Skarsgård and VILLAINS, Maeve Higgins and EXTRA ORDINARY, and CIRCLE OF BOOKS for the Audience Award The second edition of the North Bend Film Festival came to a close earliest this month in the scenic town of North Bend, WA. For the last two years the town, affectionately called ‘the real Twin Peaks’, has played host to the North Bend Film Festival, which showcases a dynamic selection of vanguard programming, spectacular VR, and exciting immersive activities. “With greater support from local businesses and organizations, we were able to grow our program offerings with more boundary-pushing screenings, more immersive experiences and introduce a lineup of live events,” says Jess Byers, Festival Co-Founder. “Because of this, we experienced significant audience growth and were able to more fully realize the vision we have for this strange event.” Year two saw a record number of filmmakers and creators in attendance including Joe Begos for the West Coast Premiere of the debaucherously psychedelic festival hit BLISS; Jennifer Reeder for the Pacific Northwest Premiere of her sensational Lynchian-by-way-of-girlhood epic KNIVES AND SKIN; First-time director Andrew Wonder for the subworldy FERAL and closing night film director Rachel Mason, whose personal queer doc CIRCUS OF BOOKS took home the Audience Award. Furthering the festival’s manifesto to program events that surpass the screen, North Bend was thrilled to offer more live events than ever before. Attendees were invited to a live edition of the celebrated Collider podcast The Witching Hour, hosted by Haleigh Foutch and Perri Nemiroff; the smash-hit Strange Storytelling Hour, spearheaded by comedian (and self-proclaimed weird storyteller) Emmett Montgomery, an immersive theater experience set in local motel rooms The Follower, and the World Premiere of Allyson Morgan & Kevin Laibson’s Augmented Reality dating-disaster Ghosted.