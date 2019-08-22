VILLAINS: Official Trailer And Poster For The Horror-Comedy Pops by For a Visit

Alter, a Gunpowder & Sky company, are releasing Dan Berk and Robert Olsen`s horror flick Villains in U.S. cinemas on September 20th. The official trailer and poster have been released. Check them both out below.

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Screen Anarchy`s Peter Martin reviewed the film when it played at Popcorn Frights and had this to say.

I expected Villains to be a home-invasion horror film, not a crackerjack comedy with dark edgings. Villains are very much dependent on the lead characters, whether they engender empathy or manifest menace, and this quartet of actors -- not to forget young Blake Baumgartner, who handles her part quite well -- kept me entertained for the entire, and wisely brisk, running time. Horror-comedies such asare very much dependent on the lead characters, whether they engender empathy or manifest menace, and this quartet of actors -- not to forget young Blake Baumgartner, who handles her part quite well -- kept me entertained for the entire, and wisely brisk, running time.

Villains stars Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick.