Crowdfund This: It's Time to Give THE STYLIST a Feature-Length Makeover

Director Jill Gevargizian is preparing to make her feature-film debut and she is going back to one of her earlier, award-winning short films The Stylist to do it. The Stylist had a very successful festival circuit run and recently completed a two year streaming residency over at Shudder. You can now watch The Stylist below.

THE STYLIST is a feature-length adaptation of my 2016 short horror film of the same title. The short screened at over 100 film festivals across the globe and won 20 awards including the Jury Award and Audience Choice at Eitheria Film Night. Our lead actress Najarra Townsend won Best Performance in a short film at Fantastic Fest, Monster Fest, Knoxville Horror Film Fest, and Nightmares Film Fest. She will be reprising the role in the feature.

The Stylist stood out because of its poignancy, practical special effects, writing, acting, direction, editing, and beautiful cinematography (lensed by Robert Patrick Stern). The echoing, melodic score from Nicholas Elert elevates the film even more.

Gevargizian has accomplished what few horror directors have --- a film with terror, art, and heart. The Stylist does a wonderful job of making you care for its characters, rather than just cheer on the body count. You'll be hearing more from Gevargizian in the future --- she's a serious talent who's made an enormous jump from her previous shorts, such as Grammy, Police Brutality, and Call Girl.