Shudder's CREEPSHOW: Trailer Revealed And Premiere Date Announced
During their panel at San Diego Comic-Con today Shudder released the trailer for Creepshow, its new anthology series, and announced the show will premiere on September 26th. Check out the trailer below.
Based off of the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero the series aims to honor the horror and comedy elements that fans fell in love with back then. This new trailer aims more for showing off the horror elements however, but that should not stop fans, old and new, from having a good time while watching. We do love how much effort appears to have been put into making the effects as pratical as possible. That means a lot to us old school fans of the series.
...two stories that will be featured in the “Creepshow” premiere episode are Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi’s (“The Commuter”) adaptation of the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” which is directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero and stars Adrienne Barbeau (1982’s “Creepshow”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and Tobin Bell (“Saw”), and “House of the Head,” written by Josh Malerman (“Bird Box”) and directed by John Harrison (“Book of Blood,” “Tales from the Crypt”).Based on the 1982 film of the same name — written by King and directed by George A. Romero — “Creepshow” stars Barbeau, Bell, Esposito, David Arquette (“Scream” franchise), Big Boi (“Scream: The TV Series”), Jeffrey Combs (“Star Trek,” “Re-Animator”), Kid Cudi (“Drunk Parents”), Bruce Davison (“Longtime Companion,” “X-Men”), Dana Gould (“The Simpsons,” “Stan Against Evil”), Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Lucifer”) and DJ Qualls (“The Man in the High Castle,” “Supernatural”).Other Season 1 stories include “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, “The Companion” by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale and Keith Lansdale, “The Finger” by David J. Schow, “Lydia Layne’s Better Half” by John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito, “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab, “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones, “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman, “Times is Tough in Musky Holler” by John Skipp and Dori Miller, and Paul Dini and Stephen Langford’s “Skincrawlers.” TheWrap
