Shudder's CREEPSHOW: Trailer Revealed And Premiere Date Announced

During their panel at San Diego Comic-Con today Shudder released the trailer for Creepshow, its new anthology series, and announced the show will premiere on September 26th. Check out the trailer below.

Based off of the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero the series aims to honor the horror and comedy elements that fans fell in love with back then. This new trailer aims more for showing off the horror elements however, but that should not stop fans, old and new, from having a good time while watching. We do love how much effort appears to have been put into making the effects as pratical as possible. That means a lot to us old school fans of the series.