IRON FIST AND KUNG FU KICKS Teaser: New Doc About The History of Martial Arts Cinema

Here is a teaser for a new documentary from filmmaker Serge Ou called Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks. Fresh from the producers of riotously entertaining Electric Boogaloo and Machete Maidens Unleashed it follows the rist of martial arts cinema, specifically the spreading influence of the Shaw Brothers films on pop culture around the World.

From Hong Kong to Hollywood, the Shaw Brothers to The Matrix, iron fists and kung fu kicks have been busting box offices and breaking barriers since the 1960s. This the wild untold story of how the way of the dragon became a global phenomenon. Among those interviewed are the first woman wuxia film star, Cheng Pei-pei (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), 80s fu femme Cynthia Rothrock (China O’Brien), contemporary torchbearer Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones; Marvel’s Iron Fist) and Australian stuntman Richard Norton (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks will have its World Premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. The film was a part of the festival's MIFF Premiere Fund which 'offers minority co-financing to new Australian quality theatrical (narrative and documentary) feature films that then premiere at MIFF'.

Screen Anarchy's Todd Brown is an executive producer on this project. He also passed along word that our friend and writer Grady Hendrix (Mohawk and Satanic Panic) wrote for and is featured in the film as well.