Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
BLOOD MACHINES Acquired By Shudder, New Teaser Features New Music By Carpenter Brut

Good news for fans of French directing duo Seth Ickerman - best known as the visual side of Turbo Killer, with French synthwave artist Carpenter Brut - on a pair of fronts. First, those anxious to see their latest effort Blood Machines - which again is a collaborative effort with Carpenter Brut - now know how they can, with word that the project has been acquired by Shudder. And, second, on the back of that news comes a new teaser that features the first taste of the new music from Carpenter Brut.

Check out the teaser below for the new score!

