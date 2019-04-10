HIGH ON THE HOG: Sid Haig Stars in Grindhouse Horror Comedy

Indican Pictures has picked up the distribution rights to Tony Wash’s High on the Hog, a horror comedy with a decidedly grinhouse edge. The film stars Sid Haig (3 From Hell), Joe Estevez (Public Enemy) and Robert Z’dar (Maniac Cop I & II & III), in his final role. T

he film is a genre bender with Haig fighting against the government to maintain his coveted grow-op. Haig is also the producer on the feature.

Indican has slated the film for an initial theatrical launch. On April 19th, High on the Hog will show in several cities. Cities hosting the theatrical showings include Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and of course the USA.

Acquired at the Berlin Film Festival, Indican expects a wider launch, on home entertainment formats at a future date.

Recently, Haig says of the film and its debut: “I’ve always loved the grindhouse action movies of the 70’s and am happy to make this off beat, modernized take on them!”

Amen, Sid.

Check out the trailer below: