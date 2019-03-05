MIDSOMMAR: Watch The Trailer For New Folk Horror From HEREDITARY Director

Isn`t it always the same thing? That once in a lifetime experience turns out to cut short your only life time?

It looks like Ari Aster's new film, Midsommar, further proves that hanging out in the country, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine is a terrible idea. Watch the trailer for his new folk horror and tell us you disagree.

A young woman reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a summer trip where things quickly go awry.

Ari Aster created a bit of thing when his feature film debut Hereditary debuted at Sundance then began quietly scaring the shit out of audiences as it clucked into cinemas. The momentum continued right up to awards season when horror fans around the World cried foul that Toni Collette was hardly recognized in the mainstream circles for her work in that film.

Midsommar stars Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family), Jack Reynor (Sing Street, Free Fire), William Jackson Harper (The Good Life, They Remain), and Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch).