DANGEROUS ANIMALS: IFC Films Shudder Acquire Sean Byrne's Sharksploitation-Meets-Serial-Killer Movie
Variety has reported that IFC Films and Shudder have acquired Sean Byrne's Sharksploitation-Meets-Serial-Killer movie Dangerous Animals. IFC Films will put the flick out in theaters on June 6th. There was no word in the article when Shudder plans to debut it on the streaming platform.
“Dangerous Animals” follows Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), a rebellious surfer who is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Jai Courtney). “Held captive on his boat – she must escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below,” the synopsis reads.Pairing the serial killer genre with sharksploitation, “Dangerous Animals” was penned by Nick Lepard and stars Jai Courtney (“Suicide Squad”) Hassie Harrison (“Yellowstone”) and Josh Heuston (“Dune: Prophecy”). The movie will get a wide release, exclusively in theaters, on June 6.
Byrne's last film, The Devil's Candy, was handled by IFC Films in North America. Hard to believe that between that film and this new one he's only made one other feature film, The Loved Ones. That's crazy.
“I’m delighted to be back with the IFC family and – together with my dear friends at LD, Brouhaha, Oddfellows, and Range – I can’t wait to unleash ‘Dangerous Animals’ this summer,” said Byrne. “There have been a lot of shark films over the years but, I promise, none like this, where audiences are left to decipher who the deadliest creature really is – man or animal. It’s a survival horror experience with teeth that screams to be seen on the big screen,” he continued.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.