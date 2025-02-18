DANGEROUS ANIMALS: IFC Films Shudder Acquire Sean Byrne's Sharksploitation-Meets-Serial-Killer Movie

Dangerous Animals. IFC Films will put the flick out in theaters on June 6th. There was no word in the article when Shudder plans to debut it on the streaming platform. Variety has reported that IFC Films and Shudder have acquired Sean Byrne's Sharksploitation-Meets-Serial-Killer movie. IFC Films will put the flick out in theaters on June 6th. There was no word in the article when Shudder plans to debut it on the streaming platform.

“Dangerous Animals” follows Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), a rebellious surfer who is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Jai Courtney). “Held captive on his boat – she must escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below,” the synopsis reads. Pairing the serial killer genre with sharksploitation, “Dangerous Animals” was penned by Nick Lepard and stars Jai Courtney (“Suicide Squad”) Hassie Harrison (“Yellowstone”) and Josh Heuston (“Dune: Prophecy”). The movie will get a wide release, exclusively in theaters, on June 6.

Byrne's last film, The Devil's Candy, was handled by IFC Films in North America. Hard to believe that between that film and this new one he's only made one other feature film, The Loved Ones. That's crazy.