SXSW Coverage Hollywood Reviews Movie Posters Dramas Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Kaarthikeyan Kirubhakaran's 'His Father's Voice' Comes to American Theatres

Sebastian Zavala Kahn
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Kaarthikeyan Kirubhakaran's 'His Father's Voice' Comes to American Theatres

Kaavadi Productions and Indie Rights have announced the theatrical world premiere and Digital HD rollout of Kaarthikeyan Kirubhakaran's musical drama His Father's Voice.  

Kaarthikeyan and producer Shankar Kiru have quite an interesting group of actors and actresses from all around the world for his feature directorial debut, including Jeremy Roske, Julia Koch, Sudharma Vaithiyanathan, P T Narendran, Ashwini Pratap Pawar, and Christopher Gurusamy. His Father's Voice will open in Los Angeles for a weeklong run at the Arena Cinelounge on April 19before the film premieres on Cable and Digital VOD in the coming weeks.

 

Of the film's impending release, Kaarthikeyan said, "I feel the joy of fulfilment, of having made a film that we can be proud of. A film that we never grow tired of watching, again and again. It is a joy that we are looking forward to share, with the rest of the world."

 

unnamed

 

The film tells the story of Kris, who returns to India twelve years after his parents' painful divorce, as a gifted young American dancer with a burning need to reconnect with his father, and to heal himself of a deep trauma. Valli, his childhood companion, is now a beautiful and talented dancer. Though resentful of Valli's parents for what he perceives as their role in his parents' separation, Kris discovers in Valli's company a truth that brings him consolation, as well as a sense of tremendous betrayal. 

 

You can check out the official trailer at the bottom of this very article, and most importantly, you can watch the movie itself in Los Angeles on April 19.

 

 

 

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
dramaDVDHis Father's VoiceIndiaindian filmindian movieindian romanceKaarthikeyan KirubhakaranLos AngelesmusicalnewspremiereSebastian ZavalatrailerVOD
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.