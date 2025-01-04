4K Review: SMILE 2, Grinning Its Way to Hell

Out today from our friends at Paramount, comes Smile 2 for the more brutal and terrifying section of your home video library. The writer/director/producer Parker Finn is back for more, and is following the horror movie creed that the sequel to a hit should be bigger, nastier, and gorier.

Well, it is, and I loved the first film. Finn builds on the original great Smile concept of a demon or otherworldly being that feeds off trauma until the death of the host. This being then leaps to its next victim, creating misery and catastrophe everywhere in order to grow stronger. I’m just going to call it a demon from here on out, it’s simpler.

Smile 2 starts off less than a week from the original with Kyle Gallner’s Joel attempting to rid himself of this demon in a way that can only be categorized as ill-advised at best. However, this disastrous decision is what horror films are made of, it’s one of the reasons the genre exists in the first place. This opening is made from a stitched up oner and it’s terrific to watch, well-crafted, and economic in its filmmaking. It really sets the tone for what’s to follow.

And that’s Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley, an international pop star who’s one year sober after a fatal car accident that killed her movie star boyfriend, Paul Hudson. He’s only got a short supporting role, but it’s played with understated panache by Ray Nicholson, son of Jack, and you can tell who his father is by that grin right away.

The best horror films employ metaphors for all kinds of issues that cause strife in our lives, including trauma, socio-political struggles, and relationship and mental health challenges. In Smile 2, the never-ending pressures of fame and constant work in the spotlight are literally on display. I’d like to thank Paramount for greenlighting something that we haven’t seen ten thousand times before; having a demon destroy a pop star’s life is a refreshing change to the hellscape of horror.

Scott does a fantastic job conveying not only the constantly harangued Skye, but manages to play her with delicacy and empathy in quieter scenes, too. We follow her before she’s infected until her life is totally unraveled. Her story begins at rehearsal for a dance number and has a painful back spasm from the accident. She accidentally spills her last Vicodin pills down the drain and because she can’t find a doctor to prescribe any pain meds after she was outed as hooked (this wouldn’t actually be an issue in real life for celebrities, hooked or not), she makes the mistake of her life and goes to old high school friend Lewis (Lukas Gage) for some relief.

Unfortunately for her, Lewis was at the scene where Joel tried to rid himself of the demon and he’s having the worst week of his life. His last week. The demon sees a golden opportunity to attach itself to Skye, who doesn’t leave immediately after seeing how badly messed up her old friend and current drug dealer is.

Another cool thing about Smile 2 is that it actually sets us in a pop star’s world. There’s a gorgeous, big budget rehearsal in a stadium. The costumes and production design are insane. It’s actually Scott singing and performing just like a real pop star; we see all of this unfold and it’s believable. Furthermore, there’s never any pandering and Scott’s exhausted celebrity has grit, attitude, and humanity. It’s not saccharine at all, and I appreciated that.

What follows for the rest of the film is disaster after disaster, impossibly escalating until no one knows which way is up, especially not Skye. Her meltdowns literally take center stage in public most of the time, and that kind of vulnerability in the spotlight harkens back to our own nightmares and worst fears.

Smile 2 offers no comfort, just nihilism on a spectacular stage. The care with which it was made matches that; the writing, acting, directing, cinematography, production and costume design are all from people working at the top of their craft. I’m really looking forward to seeing more from everyone involved.

The picture and sound is terrific, though I did notice some flickering on the outskirts of one of the indoor scenes. Most viewers probably won’t notice this, however. The featurettes were fun to watch, seeing those crazy rigs, Technocranes, and special effects at work behind the scenes.

Special Features

Commentary by Director Parker Finn— Take a peek behind the smile with commentary from writer/director Parker Finn as he goes through the gory details of this terrifying sequel.

Take a peek behind the smile with commentary from writer/director Parker Finn as he goes through the gory details of this terrifying sequel. Ear To Ear— Cast and filmmakers dive deep into the SMILE universe and discuss how they brought the director’s vision to life.

Cast and filmmakers dive deep into the SMILE universe and discuss how they brought the director’s vision to life. The Rise and Fall of Skye Riley— Naomi Scott brings you into the cursed life of popstar Skye Riley.

Naomi Scott brings you into the cursed life of popstar Skye Riley. Behind The Music— Take an inside look at the music and choreography from the film.

Take an inside look at the music and choreography from the film. A New Smile— SMILE veteran Kyle Gallner gives insight into his character’s gory return and filmmakers break down the film's intense first moments.

SMILE veteran Kyle Gallner gives insight into his character’s gory return and filmmakers break down the film's intense first moments. Smiler: A New Monster— Bigger, bolder, and more insane! Take a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile.

Bigger, bolder, and more insane! Take a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile. Turn That Frown Upside Down— Meet Lewis, a friend of Skye, and get an in-depth look at the gruesome make-up and prosthetics behind his terrifying smile.

Meet Lewis, a friend of Skye, and get an in-depth look at the gruesome make-up and prosthetics behind his terrifying smile. Show Me Your Teeth— Explore how the filmmakers captured the uniquely horrifying car crash.

Explore how the filmmakers captured the uniquely horrifying car crash. Deleted and Extended Scenes

Smile 2 is available in three choices: a nice steelbook containing a 4K UHD disc and Blu-ray; a standard 4K UHD disc and Blu-ray; and in a standard DVD package. Get it wherever you buy your physical media.