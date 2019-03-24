Drink Along Review: One Cut of the Dead – A New Zombie Comedy Classic

I first learned about One Cut of the Dead from the screening at the New York Asian Film festival last year (2018) and was blown away by how much I loved the movie. I went in not knowing anything and left just gleeful in what I had the opportunity to witness. This is a movie that you should know very little about when going in and just let the “movie magic” unfold as it happens. It recently just aired again for the What The Film Festival in NYC and hopefully it gains more attention as it’s also been released on DVD.

For the review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review.

In the video we discuss how we felt after the “credits” first rolled, long camera takes, and why this should NOT get an American remake. If you haven’t seen the movie yet go see it as we spoil everything in the discussion. So grab a beer, ready an axe, and watch our review HERE.

https://youtu.be/qw7T9httHog