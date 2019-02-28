Giveaway: Win a DVD Copy of THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK

RLJE Films will release Henry Dunham's directorial debut, the thriller The Standoff at Sparrow Creek on DVD and Blu-ray on March 5th. ScreenAnarchy has three (3) copies of his film on DVD to give away to our readers in the U.S.

After a shooting at a police funeral, reclusive ex-cop Gannon (Dale) finds himself unwittingly forced out of retirement when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Understanding that the shooting could set off a chain reaction of copycat violence across the country, Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters. There, he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him over to the authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

We have three (3) copies of Dunham's film to give away. Our readers in the U.S. are welcome to enter by answering the skill testing question below. We will limit entries to one (1) per househould and family so pick/fight amongst yourselves to see who stands the best chance to win.

Where and in which program did The Standoff at Sparrow Creek have its World Premiere?

That is two things you have to answer to be eligible for the random draw. Where did it premiere? Which program did it premiere in?