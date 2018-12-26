Shivers Coverage Indie Interviews All Interviews Musicals Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK: Check Out A New Image From Henry Dunham's Acclaimed Thriller

Writer-director Henry Dunham has had a fantastic response to his debut feature The Standoff At Sparrow Creek since the taut thriller first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. And after a tidy festival run the public US release is just around the corner with the film hitting limited theatrical and VOD release on January 18th from RLJ Entertainment, and we're happy to share a new image from the film with you!

After a mass shooting at a police funeral, reclusive ex-cop Gannon realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Knowing the police will be closing in on them, Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in a remote lumber mill. There, he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him over to the authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

James Badge Dale, Patrick Fischler, Brian Geraghty, Chris Mulkey, Happy Anderson, Robert Aramayo, Gene Jones, and Cotter Smith all star and if you're thinking, "That's a whole lot of really great character actors to pack in to one film," then you are correct. And Dunham puts them all to great use. You can click the image below for a larger version of an interrogation about to turn unpleasant, and we've got the trailer here for you as well.

[Full disclosure: I'm a credited Executive Producer on this one. So, bias, sure. But I looooooove it.]

