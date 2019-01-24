Sundance 2019 Preview: Premieres, Next, and Spotlight

It's here at last! The Sundance Film Festival kicks off today in Park City, Utah. We've already toured the US Dramatic and World Dramatic competitions, the Midnight section, and the documentaries playing across the programs. We finish things off with a few movies from Premieres, Next, and the Spotlight sections. Enjoy the festival!

The Death of Dick Long

Daniel Scheinart of Daniels (directors of Swiss Army Man) directs a fantastically Sundance-y cast of Michael Abbott Jr., Virginia Newcomb, Andre Hyland, Sarah Baker, and Jess Weixler in this small town Alabama comedy about friends trying to cover up a murder. A24 has already scooped it up for US distribution.



Next Photograph

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra's latest is a Mumbai-set story of a photographer looking to convince someone to pose as his fiancée. Amazon is already behind this one.



Premieres Paradise Hills

Emma Roberts stars along with Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Eiza González, Milla Jovovich, and Jeremy Irvine in Alice Waddington's stylized reform-school thriller that is written by Nacho Vigalondo.



Next The Nightingale

IFC just picked up this 1820s Tasmanian-set thriller from Babadook director Jennifer Kent. It premiered at Venice.



Spotlight Light From Light

Marin Ireland, Jim Gaffigan, Josh Wiggins, Atheena Frizzell, and David Cale star in Paul Harrill's (Something, Anything) Sailor Bear indie about a single mom moonlighting as a paranormal investigator.



Next I Am Mother

Grant Sputore's feature debut is this Australian apocalyptic tale of a girl, a repopulation robot, and a mysterious stranger. It stars Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank.



Premieres The Mountain

Jeff Goldblum, Tye Sheridan, Udo Kier, Denis Lavant, and Hannah Gross star in The Comedy director Rick Alverson's Venice premierer about a photographer shooting asylums in order to promote lobotomies.



Spotlight Top End Wedding

The Sapphires director Wayne Blair returns to the Outback for this comedy about an engaged couple looking for their runaway mother so they can get on with their wedding.



Premieres Sister Aimee

Anna Margaret Hollyman stars as a lady evangelist in 1926 in Best Kept Secret-director Samantha Buck's latest that she directed along with Marie Schlingmann. Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Macon Blair, and Amy Hargreaves also star.



Next The Infiltrators

Sleep Dealer director Alex Rivera teams up with first-timer Cristina Ibarra for this border drama about activists getting themselves detained in order to infiltrate for-profit detention centers.



Next Relive

David Oyelowo top lines this Blumhouse-produced thriller about a man who receives a mysterious call after his family is murdered. It's directed by Mean Creek and The Details director Jacob Estes.



Premieres