Sundance 2019 Preview: Premieres, Next, and Spotlight

The Death of Dick Long
Daniel Scheinart of Daniels (directors of Swiss Army Man) directs a fantastically Sundance-y cast of Michael Abbott Jr., Virginia Newcomb, Andre Hyland, Sarah Baker, and Jess Weixler in this small town Alabama comedy about friends trying to cover up a murder. A24 has already scooped it up for US distribution.
Next
Photograph
The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra's latest is a Mumbai-set story of a photographer looking to convince someone to pose as his fiancée. Amazon is already behind this one.
Premieres
Paradise Hills
Emma Roberts stars along with Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Eiza González, Milla Jovovich, and Jeremy Irvine in Alice Waddington's stylized reform-school thriller that is written by Nacho Vigalondo.
Next
The Nightingale
IFC just picked up this 1820s Tasmanian-set thriller from Babadook director Jennifer Kent. It premiered at Venice.
Spotlight
Light From Light
Marin Ireland, Jim Gaffigan, Josh Wiggins, Atheena Frizzell, and David Cale star in Paul Harrill's (Something, Anything) Sailor Bear indie about a single mom moonlighting as a paranormal investigator.
Next
I Am Mother
Grant Sputore's feature debut is this Australian apocalyptic tale of a girl, a repopulation robot, and a mysterious stranger. It stars Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank.
Premieres
The Mountain
Jeff Goldblum, Tye Sheridan, Udo Kier, Denis Lavant, and Hannah Gross star in The Comedy director Rick Alverson's Venice premierer about a photographer shooting asylums in order to promote lobotomies.
Spotlight
Top End Wedding
The Sapphires director Wayne Blair returns to the Outback for this comedy about an engaged couple looking for their runaway mother so they can get on with their wedding.
Premieres
Sister Aimee
Anna Margaret Hollyman stars as a lady evangelist in 1926 in Best Kept Secret-director Samantha Buck's latest that she directed along with Marie Schlingmann. Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Macon Blair, and Amy Hargreaves also star.
Next
The Infiltrators
Sleep Dealer director Alex Rivera teams up with first-timer Cristina Ibarra for this border drama about activists getting themselves detained in order to infiltrate for-profit detention centers.
Next
Relive
David Oyelowo top lines this Blumhouse-produced thriller about a man who receives a mysterious call after his family is murdered. It's directed by Mean Creek and The Details director Jacob Estes.
Premieres