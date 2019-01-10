MEMORY - THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN: Poster Debuts For Alexandre O. Philippe's ALIEN Doc

Memory - The Origins Of Alien is the new documentary from Alexandre O. Philippe, director of recent fave 78/52, the documentary devoted to just the shower scene in Psycho, and we could not be more excited. Alien is one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time and we welcome Philippe's perspective and insights on this seminal film.

“This is actually a very different film [from 78/52 ],” Philippe tells EW. “People who expect the 78/52 treatment applied to the chestburster [scene] are in for a real surprise. Memory is the origin story of Alien , but it really is a full-on mythological take on the film. It’s an exploration of the power of cinema, the power of myths. It’s a very unique look at the original Alien film.

Memory will have its World Premiere at Sundance on January 24th opening the Midnight program at the festival. We will be looking for it on the festival circuit this year!

Memory was a script that Dan O’Bannon started in 1971, abruptly hitting a wall at page 29. But after the idea gestated for several years, it ultimately took the form of Ridley Scott’s masterpiece Alien.

Alexandre O. Philippe’s documentaries — most recently 78/52, about Hitchcock’s Psycho shower scene — have interrogated cinema’s cultural ripples. If MEMORY - THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN were only a comprehensive account of Alien’s origins — ancient myths, comic books, H.P. Lovecraft, sci-fi movies, and parasitic wasps — it would still be fascinating. But how did Alien lodge itself so indelibly into our cultural imagination? Philippe’s real interest lies in the deep resonance of myths and our collective unconscious. The strange symbiotic collaboration between Alien creators O’Bannon, Scott, and H.R. Giger suggests a greater synchronicity across history, art, and storytelling, a synchronicity that gives us the Furies, creatures of Renaissance painting, and even chest-bursting aliens.

Propelled by a pure joy of cinema (and sociology), the film is strewn with unearthed archival material, designs, and story notes. It’s safe to say you’ll never think of Alien the same way again.