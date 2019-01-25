Friday One Sheet: DESTROYER (en Français)

Sundance Coverage Zombie Movies All Features Action Movies Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
High contrast. Minimalist design. Emphasize movie star. Dominating typeset. This. Is. A. French. Movie poster. And yet it has all the Hollywood elements too. All you need is A Girl, A Gun, and Hyperbolic pull-quotes. (Jamais! Jamais!)
Don't get me wrong, I like the pastel gradient used, if only because it reminds me of the 2018 campaign of A Simple Favor.
Furthermore, the selling point in the film is the 'de-glamourization of Nicole Kidman' and this poster hits that mark (not as bluntly as the USA key art or UK quad), but with a bit more style in that choice of low angle. Kidman gives a towering performance in Karyn Kusama's latest film, and this poster implies that with its choice of angle.