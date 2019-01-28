ATRAPA A UN LADRÓN: Spanish Language Version of Hitchcock's TO CATCH A THIEF to go to Series Format

A new Spanish language co-production between Europe and Latin America is adapting Hitchcock's 1955 film To Catch a Thief into a series format, titled Atrapa a un Ladron.

It is always of some interest to see how international productions will interpret classic properties, especially ones from internationally recognized auteurs like Alfred Hitchcock.

Given how streaming giants like to pick up local productions and make them available on their platforms to subscribers around the World, there is a very real possibility, with the popularity of Hitchcock and his works, we could see this series outside of Spanish language regions in the future.

The below press release was edited for format and grammatical nuances. The context has not been altered.