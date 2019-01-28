ATRAPA A UN LADRÓN: Spanish Language Version of Hitchcock's TO CATCH A THIEF to go to Series Format

A new Spanish language co-production between Europe and Latin America is adapting Hitchcock's 1955 film To Catch a Thief into a series format, titled Atrapa a un Ladron.
It is always of some interest to see how international productions will interpret classic properties, especially ones from internationally recognized auteurs like Alfred Hitchcock.
Given how streaming giants like to pick up local productions and make them available on their platforms to subscribers around the World, there is a very real possibility, with the popularity of Hitchcock and his works, we could see this series outside of Spanish language regions in the future.
The below press release was edited for format and grammatical nuances. The context has not been altered.
Viacom International Media Networks Europe South and West, the Middle East and Africa and Viacom International Studios Latin America announced today that Pablo Echarri and Alexandra Jimenez will lead the cast of its first original co - production, ATRAPA A UN LADRÓN (To Catch a Thief), a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic movie, which will have its version in Spanish television series format.
Pablo Echarri, one of the most popular and prestigious actors in Argentine film and television and awarded movie star in El método (The Method) and Plata Quemada (Burnt Money) will play the protagonist Juan Garay, alias "El Gato". Alexandra Jimenez, one of the most established actresses of Spain, whose 20 year career in television and film includes appearances in such hits as Spanish Movie, Anacleto, Kiki, Love to Love and Super Lopez, which recently premiered in Spain, will play "Lola Garay", police inspector and wife of ex-thief "John".
The series will have 10 episodes and was created by Javier Olivares, one of the best known "showrunners" in Spanish TV. Javier is behind the success of several Spanish productions that have become success both locally and internationally, as "Isabel" and "The Ministry of Time", a series of cult science fiction produced for RTVE.
"We are incredibly excited to participate in this innovative project with Viacom International Studios," said Amalia Martinez de Velasco, SVP Entertainment Brands, Viacom South and West Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We are bringing together a talented cast from Latin America and Spain under the direction of world class "showrunner" Javier Olivares to produce this original television series in Spanish and high quality for international markets." Atrapa a un Ladron "marks an important step forward for us to insert ourselves into the world of original productions at Paramount TV channels across our regions."
"We are delighted to partner with our colleagues in South Western Europe, Middle East and Africa to reinvent this classic film in a series premiere for all viewing platforms," said John "JC" Acosta, EVP and COO of VIMN Americas and VIS. "Securing such an incredible talent like this for the series is testament to the quality programming, we strive to produce in all our productions VIS, and are proud to distribute this content to key customers worldwide."
Like "To Catch a Thief" the show is based on the story of the reformed thief "El Gato" struggling to unmask a mysterious impersonator who is stealing his name like in the original film. In addition to theft and mysteries to solve, the story of blossoming love between the two protagonists will add even more interest to action.
