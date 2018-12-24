Shivers Coverage Manga Cult Movies Indie Interviews Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Santa's Got A Mean Streak In CHRISTMAS BLOOD

Raymond Murray
Contributor
Reinert Kiil's Nordic Slasher Christmas Blood to be Released December 18th
The dark, bloody account of a hatchet-wielding killer dressed as Santa will come out on DVD & VOD
 
Philadelphia, PA - Horror's Santa-slasher tales mixes with Scandinavian Noir in Norwegian filmmaker Reinert Kiil's (The HouseWhore) grisly Christmas Blood (Juleblod). 

Christmas is a time of peace, love and family. But not for one Norwegian town as a psychopath dressed in a Santa Claus suit has been terrorizing them for the past 13 years. For as soon as the caroling starts, this demented Kris Kringle dispenses bloody ax blows regardless of whether you’ve been bad or good. As the holiday approaches on one snow-covered town filled with revelers, a pair of detectives work against time to find and arrest this bearded serial killer. Will they manage to stop this demented St. Nick before he kills again? Director Reinert Kiil (The House, Whore) delivers a dark, disturbing and bloody holiday thriller.

Christmas Blood will be available December 18th on DVD and several VOD platforms including iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube/Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW and DISH

 
https://vimeo.com/286946522
