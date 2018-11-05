Watch The Haunting Trailer For Yam Laranas' AURORA

It would appear that Anne Curtis is having herself a year. Still fresh from her leading role in Erik Matti's high octane action picture Buybust, the Filipino star will next appear on the big screen in Yam Laranas' ghost story Aurora and the just-released theatrical trailer for the film looks nothing short of excellent.

The passenger ship Aurora mysteriously collides into the rocky sea, and threatens an entire island and a young woman and her sister’s lives; they must survive to stay alive by finding missing dead bodies for a bounty, while at risk from visitors who seek shelter in their home.

Aurora gets a Christmas release in the Philippines and will hopefully appear around the world shortly after. Check the trailer below.