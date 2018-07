Pretty Packaging: The Commemorary Boxset Of THE DAM BUSTERS Hits The Mark

And here it is, a big slipcase. Inside the slipcase is a large folded Digipak. The Digipak opened. All contents displayed. You get the film on Blu-ray and DVD, in several aspect ratios (1:1,33 original and 1:1,75 widescreen), there is a booklet about the film and the raids, there is a chart of all the Lancasters in 617 Squadron, a replica of the aerial picture which confirmed the breach of one of the dams, some picture cards and a leaflet for a fundraiser on behalf of war veterans. All contents opened. The backside of the Digipak. The booklet isn't a small one, at just over 60 pages. In it you get information about the raids, the bouncing bombs, the making of the film, and its reception. The (back)end of a great edition for a classic.

In May 1943, a squadron of British Lancaster bombers (carrying specially designed bouncing mines) managed to breach several dams in Germany, damaging the industrial war-power of Hitler's "Third Reich" and providing a huge boost in morale for the Allied forces. In 1955, a film was made about the raid and the long preparations which preceded it, and it was rather good: Michael Anderson'sis a beloved classic. As our James Dennis said in his review of an earlier release of the film : "Now, in an age of heightened cynicism and knowing winks, there's a joy in watching such a simple yet uplifting tale of integrity and determination."To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the raids, CanalPlus has givena pimped release, using new 4K restored transfers for the discs. It's quite the looker, so here are some pictures of the set! Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.