Pretty Packaging: The Commemorary Boxset Of THE DAM BUSTERS Hits The Mark

All contents displayed. You get the film on Blu-ray and DVD, in several aspect ratios (1:1,33 original and 1:1,75 widescreen), there is a booklet about the film and the raids, there is a chart of all the Lancasters in 617 Squadron, a replica of the aerial picture which confirmed the breach of one of the dams, some picture cards and a leaflet for a fundraiser on behalf of war veterans.