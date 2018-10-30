Hey, Toronto! Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Smash Hit Horror Comedy ONE CUT OF THE DEAD At Reel Asian!

Hey, Toronto! I've got news for you! I've you're a fan of cinema-as-community-sport and you're not shy of a little blood, then you are unlikely to have a better time this year than you will if you catch Ueda Shinichiro's runaway hit One Cut Of The Dead on the big screen.

Made on an absolutely tiny budget and initially released on just two screens in Japan the film has now passed over two million theatrical admissions in its home country for the simple reason that it is very, very good. And very, very fun with an audience. And if you want that experience for yourself, well hey! We can help!

One Cut Of The Dead screens as part of the Reel Asian Festival on November 15th and we have a pair of tickets to give away to a lucky reader! You want your shot? Just comment POM below (it'll make sense, honest) and we'll pick a winner at random!

Check out Josh's review here for a taste of what's to come!