Toronto 2018 Preview: 10 Hot Titles to Watch from TIFF18

Halloween

What do you get when you give the director of Your Highness the latest entry in John Carpenter's Michael Myers horror franchise? We're about to find out. Okay fine -- it's far from fair to characterize David Gordon Green as a stoner movie director. Even though he has actually had one of the most eclectic careers of any working director (George Washington, Prince Avalanche, Stronger, and yes, Pineapple Express to name a few), this will be his first horror movie. With Jaime Lee Curtis and Nick Castle back along with Judy Greer, expectations are pretty high.



Midnight Madness