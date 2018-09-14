TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID: Raven Banner Picks up International Sales

We were sitting down with some of the Raven Banner lads in their TIFF based HQ last week, posters of all their sales properties lining the walls. "Oh, didn't know you had Tigers Are Not Afraid". "We just got it, we just haven't announced it yet".

And we were so good at keeping it a secret we had not said a peep about it until five days after Screen Daily announced it . That is how good we are at keeping secrets.

So Raven Banner picked up the international sales rights for Issa Lopez's amazing dark urban fantasy film Tigers Are Not Afraid. We do not know anyone who does not love this movie. If you do not, please keep it to yourself lest we remove you from the Christmas card list.

Raven Banner lands Mexican dark fantasy Tigers Are Not Afraid (Vuelven) Raven Banner has snapped up international sales rights to the dark fairy tale, Tigers Are Not Afraid (Vuelven). Written and Directed by Issa Lopez, the film tells the story of Estrella (Paola Lara), a ten-year-old girl living in Mexico, who finds herself the owner of three wishes soon after her mother disappears. Her first wish brings some unexpectedly frightening repercussions and she finds herself on the streets where she forms an alliance with gang of orphaned boys. “Issa Lopez has delivered a master class in genre filmmaking. Not only has she announced herself as filmmaker to watch in Mexico but on the world’s stage as well.” said Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt “It’s a real honour to be working with Issa and her team.” “Tigers Are Not Afraid is a dark, stunning fairytale told from the magical point of view of incredibly brave and unusual children.” added Raven Banner’s Annick Mahnert. Paszt, Mahnert and James Fler negotiated the deal with producers Marco Polo Constandse of Filmadora Nacional, Sofia Legarreta of Videocine and Lopez “Annick Mahnert championed this film from the beginning and was absolutely key in getting the film the kind of support and love it has received. Michael Paszt and Annick flying the Raven Banner, with its unique brand of taste for international genre gems, are a dream match for our project. We are very happy to have them in charge of getting it onto screens everywhere in the world” Stated director, Lopez The film has garnered a total of twenty-nine awards in film festivals around the world, won three Diosas de Plata, (the Mexican Film Critics Association award) including Best Director and Best Picture, was nominated for ten Ariel Awards (the Mexican Oscar equivalent), and was received with rave reviews, and the enthusiasm of Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro, who’s announced he’s producing a film for López. Paradigm is handling sales in English speaking territories.

Tigers Are Not Afraid is still rolling along in the international genre film festival circuit, almost a year since its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, with more dates to come. At one point we are sure we shared that it was playing at over fifty festivals in 2018.

Even if you missed it on the circuit do yourself a favor and keep an eye out for it as territories pick it up for distribution. You will not be sorry.