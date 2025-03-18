SHADOW FORCE Official Trailer: It's Family Over Everything For Kerry Washington And Omar Sy

Joe Carnahan's action flick, Shadow Force, headlined by Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, is coming to cinemas on May 2nd. Lionsgate has sent out some new images and the official trailer today. Check it all out down below.

In SHADOW FORCE, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

The action looks legit, if a bit 'tropey', but that's okay. The production value is pretty good as well. We've been seeing faaar too much After Effects type of stuff going on in small production action films now. This stuff was done on set. Good for them.

Shadow Force stars Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Photo credits: Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Lionsgate