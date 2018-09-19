Screen Media Acquires LUZ For North America, Plans U.S. Theatrical Release

News today that Screen Media have acquired the North American rights for Tilman Singer's amazing and trippy horror film Luz.

Screen Media are already planning a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2019 in the U.S. As is almost always the case with North American acquisitions Canada can apparently suck it. We are not familiar enough with Screen Media to know what their usual release strategy is. Hopefully, they also have a deal with at least an online streaming provider so that we here in Canada who have not seen this amazing film can watch Luz on some size of screen as well. Theatrical would be amazing though, wink wink.

Screen Media announced today it has acquired all North American rights for Tilman Singer’s audacious, psychotropic horror film LUZ, planning a first quarter 2019 release in theaters across the US.

LUZ made its North American bow at Fantasia Film Festival, and will have its US premiere at Fantastic Fest this week as part of the festival’s opening night. The film also played at Berlin International Film Festival earlier in the year and will screen as a part of the Sitges Film Festival next month.

LUZ begins as a young female cabdriver (Luana Velis, in the title role) drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a run-down police station. A demonic entity follows her, determined to finally be close to the woman it loves. Shot entirely on 16mm, this first feature film from Singer pays homage to horror masters Cronenberg, Argento and Fulci, while infusing a fresh take on the genre all of his own.

LUZ is written and directed by Tilman Singer, produced by Dario Mendez Acosta and Singer and stars Luana Velis and Jan Bluthardt.

SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle negotiated the deal, along with Conor McAdam, Manager, Acquisitions for Screen Media with Joe Yanick, Hugues Barbier and Justin Timms on behalf of Yellow Veil Pictures.

“Every so often there’s a film that really unnerves, and just flat-out scares us. LUZ does exactly that. Tilman has made a beautiful but truly terrifying movie that people are going to be talking about for sure,” Seth Needle from Screen Media commented.

Justin Timms on behalf Yellow Veil Pictures continued:"Now more than ever it is important for challenging and independent cinema to be given a platform and shown on the big screen. We're thrilled to have found the right partner in Screen Media, who fully understand Tilman's unique vision with LUZ and we look forward to the film being experienced - and inspiring audiences across North America."

Filmmaker Tilman Singer concluded:"To see this kind of reaction to our film, visit festivals and now release it in North America is a little bit like shooting a movie itself; It’s hard to fully grasp. Producing LUZ I had no idea where it would go and I am excited for the life that it will have."

LUZ has already drawn critical praise with Variety calling it “an arresting first feature…slick and conceptually audacious!”” and The Hollywood Reporter declaring it to be "a refreshing take on demonic possession in which the usual fright-flick clichés are nowhere to be found."