Toronto Film Festival Coverage Indie Features International Interviews Movie Posters International News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Burt Reynolds Film?
Still, the man already leaves behind a great legacy, as actor and sometimes director, with titles going back all the way to the 1960s.
So we'll let him be the subject of this week's "Have Your Say". What is your favorite Burt Reynolds film? Note that for safety's sake, I've put a picture of Stick above this article, because I was pretty sure it would not come up in the answers (Burt himself hated the film, saying that excessive studio interference had changed it beyond recognition).
Anyway, chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.