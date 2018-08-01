Fantasia Coverage International Features Festival Interviews Thrillers Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

LUZ: Watch The New Teaser Trailer For Tilman Singer's Intense Debut

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
LUZ: Watch The New Teaser Trailer For Tilman Singer's Intense Debut

Already taking the festival circuit by storm, this intense, and intensely strange, possession mind bender, now has now a teaser trailer worthy of the experience. Tilman Singer's Luz, deftly straddles the line between genre and art-house, and it is sure to spin some heads as it moves from its debut at the Berlinale, onwards through Fantasia, towards Fantastic Fest and Sitges. It is already a favourite in these parts for those lucky enough to have caught it on the big screen.

A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, a woman seductively engages a police psychiatrist in a mysterious conversation. Later, supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. Bit by bit, Luz’s unorthodox interrogation makes old memories and demons come to light.


Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
avant gardegermanluzpossession

More about Luz

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.