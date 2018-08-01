LUZ: Watch The New Teaser Trailer For Tilman Singer's Intense Debut

Already taking the festival circuit by storm, this intense, and intensely strange, possession mind bender, now has now a teaser trailer worthy of the experience. Tilman Singer's Luz, deftly straddles the line between genre and art-house, and it is sure to spin some heads as it moves from its debut at the Berlinale, onwards through Fantasia, towards Fantastic Fest and Sitges. It is already a favourite in these parts for those lucky enough to have caught it on the big screen.

A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, a woman seductively engages a police psychiatrist in a mysterious conversation. Later, supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. Bit by bit, Luz’s unorthodox interrogation makes old memories and demons come to light.



Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.