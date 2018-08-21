Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Robot Sidekick?

This week sees the release of Oliver Daly's, in which a military robotic dog becomes sentient and befriends a young motorcyclist who helps him to hide.Robots are, of course, cool, so it's no surprise we've seen so many of them in films. They can be scary, funny, and you can heap all your Frankensteinian responsibility issues on them. You can even use them to try and probe where the border is between a soul and an expert system which can handle complex question-and-answer games.Not that I expect thefilm to take its story far into the realms of intelligent science fiction, but I'm not yet ruling it out as fun either. Because robots are cool.So let's make friendly robots the topic of this week. What's your favorite robot sidekick in a film? Why do you like that one so much? Is it plausible, or funny, or wicked, or even sexy?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!