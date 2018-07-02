Now on Blu-ray: LOVE AND OTHER CULTS, Animerama, ANTIPORNO, and THE WHISPERING STAR from Third Window

A couple of years ago, the world was reintroduced to a long forgotten series of films from the godfather of manga, Tezuka Osamu, the Animerama films, via the release of The Belladonna of Sadness. These films were animated features designed for and marketed toward more adult audiences than the usual anime subjects, and that got them somewhat unfairly categorized as adult-only films, which subjugated them to an erotic film niche. While Animerama was certainly a more mature line and anime features, it's far from the hardcore adult content that would flood the market in the '80s, and so it's a blessing that these films are finally being rescued and given their fair due through releases from companies like Third Window Films.

While US distributor Cinlicious did a bang up job with Belladonna a couple of years ago, Third Window has picked up the other two films in this trilogy, A Thousand and One Nights and Cleopatra. Both films were directed by Yamamoto Eiichi, who also directed Belladonna of Sadness, while Cleopatra was co-directed by Tezuka, himself. These two films are more traditional animation thatn Belladonna, which used a more static method, however, they are no less adventurous than that feature.

A Thousand and One Nights tells the story of Aladin, or Aldin as this story calls him, and his journey from peasant to prince in the ancient Arab world. The film is filled with beautiful imagery and follows the traditional story well enough, leaving room for modern flourishes and a bit more sex and violence than perhaps existed in the original. It's a wonderfully ribald take on a classic tale that takes its subject just seriously enough to have the audience invested in the outcome, but not so seriously as to be above a good sight gag here and there - references to the '60s studio the Rank Organisation and a quick flash on the crumpled Tower of Babel being "Made in Japan" are just a couple of the broad jokes in the film. It's a fun film that, while it definitely doesn't shy away from animated boobs, is more a studies of man's foibles and faults than his lust.

Cleopatra is a much more unusual piece in that it starts as a science fiction feature in which a team of astronauts are sent back in time to infiltrate ancient Egypt to influence the dealings between Julius Caesar and Cleopatra, though this facade really only stands in the very beginning and at the very end of the film. In between these futuristic bookends we see Cleopatra, Caesar, Marc Antony, and all and sundry in between deal in sex and violence to ensure the continued existence of the Egyptian empire, with of course plenty of sex to steer the ship. Tezuka's humor once again makes an appearance as the film includes broad references to Frankenstein, and uses the artistic styles of masters from Klimt to Picasso to Degas to spice up the proceedings. It's another fun film, perhaps even more light-hearted than A Thousand and One Nights, and well worth checking out for fans of classic anime.

The Discs:

Third Window have wisely presented this pair of films on two separate Blu-rays and the results are pretty good. I hate to judge them against Belladonna of Sadness, which underwent a massive 4K restoration, but these two clearly didn't, and while an upgrade to Blu-ray is a godsend and definitely noticeable, it's not quite the revelation that the earlier release was. There is minor damage to the image here and there, but nothing terrible. Overall this is a solid release for each of these films and definitely worth a recommendation.

Each film comes with an audio commentary from author Helen McCarthy, who penned The Art of Osamu Tezuka: The God of Manga, and these commentaries are packed with invaluable tidbits for inquisitive viewers. McCarthy explores not only the films themselves, but also their influences via Tezuka's youth idols and the artists who made the biggest impact on him. In addition to this there is an interview with Yamamoto Eiichi on the disc for A Thousand and One Nights in which he describes his career leading up to and including the production of these films. It's a great interview that shines a light on a pioneer who still doesn't seem to get the credit he deserves.

This double feature is a unique artifact that is required viewing for anyone interested in the roots of anime or even simply Japanese films from the late '60s - early '70s. A Thousand and One Nights and Cleopatra come highly recommended.