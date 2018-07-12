Listen: Powerful First MANDY Track by the Late Jóhann Jóhannsson

Lakeshore Records and Invada have released the first track from Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson's forthcoming Mandy soundtrack. The powerful piece titled "Children of the New Dawn" marks a tough reminder of the talent cinema (and the world) lost when Jóhannsson died on February 9 at the age of 48.

Mandy, which will be released September 14 (the album will be released the same day), is directed and written by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow).

It stars Nic Cage as a man grieving for the loss of his wife who travels to the underworld to find revenge. Based on the trailer, it looks like a one-of-a-kind experience.

Jóhannsson co-produced the album with Randall Dunn. The album was assembled with the help of co-producers Pepijn Caudron and Yair Glotman. This song features Sunn O)))'s Stephen O'Malley on guitar.

Take a listen to the track below.