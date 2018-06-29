Netflix Orders WU ASSASSINS, Martial Arts Sci-Fi Show to Star Iko Uwais

Wu Assassins and The Raid's Iko Uwais is set to take the lead role. Deadline is reporting that Netflix has ordered a martial arts sci-fi series calledand's Iko Uwais is set to take the lead role.

...Wu Assassins, set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is a martial arts crime series with supernatural elements. It stars Uwais as Kai Jin, who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again

Uwais is also attached to the project as a producer, the lead martial arts and fight choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Byron Mann (Altered Carbon, The Expanse and Hell on Wheels) will also star in the ten episode series.

Wu Assassins will be written by showrunner John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies). Deadline also reports that a 'Steven Fung' will direct the first two episodes. We believe they mean the Stephen Fung who directed a couple episodes of Into The Bandlands. That would make more sense.

Production begins on August 8th.