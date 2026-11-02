THE CRIME OF FELICITY PORTER: Principal Photography Wraps on a New Horror-Comedy Inspired by Oscar Wilde

What happens when you discover you’re destined to commit a terrible crime? Felicity Porter is a privileged young woman whose comfortable world begins to unravel after a palm reading at a society party takes a sinister turn. When a renowned psychic delivers a chilling prediction about her future, Felicity becomes consumed by the prospect of a terrible crime she is destined to commit. Over the course of one increasingly chaotic night, her attempts to outwit fate descend into a darkly comic spiral of paranoia, obsession and increasingly questionable decisions.

We are announcing that principal photography has wrapped on a new comedy-horror, The Crime of Felicity Porter. Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s short story from 1887, Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, this new movie moulds Wilde’s witty social satire into the comedy-horror genre, exploring class, morality and just how far someone will go to escape their fate. The project is moving into post-production with a target completion date of early 2027.

The project is spearheaded by the creative duo of Bibi Lucille and Bella Glanville, who serve as the film's writers and producers. Directorial duties were helmed by Molly Vandermeer.

Bibi Lucille made her name in the indie horror scene after starring in the web series I Am Sophie. Since then, she's built up a decent track record in the genre, showing up in the thriller series Purgatory and a bunch of low-key horror flicks like Into the Black Abyss: Deathstream, Vipers, and Nightmare on 34th Street. Doing all those digital and indie projects has put her on the map as a familiar face for cult horror fans.

Bella Glanville has built a footprint in horror by taking on dark psychological roles. Outside of mainstream projects like Ted Lasso, she has worked in the genre by playing real-life victims in true-crime thrillers like Sunset Strip Killers and starring in indie supernatural films like The Demoness. Because she has a degree in psychology, she has noted an interest in human behavior, which connects to her choices in crime-focused scripts.

Molly Vandermeer has worked behind the camera in the indie horror and thriller scene as an assistant director and producer. She served as the first assistant director on psychological thrillers like The Silver Lining and working on projects like Perfidia and Chimera.

The production features an ensemble cast that bridges screen talent with digital creators, including Malcolm Kelner (Obsession), Pap Johnson (Kevin Hart Show), Aaron Groben, Bradley Nnadi, Andrew Neaves, and Max Cazier, alongside Frankie J. Mitchell, Kate Hess, Elizabeth Cuzzupoli, Hannah May Howard, Danielle Feroni, and James Cerini. Influencers Theo Donovan Walker, Bsmithcomedy, Leigh Mcnasty, James Hoyles, and Niall Gray are also set to appear, alongside celebrity cameos. Bringing these creators on board taps into their massive online followings. Such is the way these days.

With post-production underway, the film is scheduled for completion in early 2027. Further details regarding the official title and distribution plans will be announced in the coming months.