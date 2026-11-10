Night Visions 2026: CRCL9 Poster Debut

Heading for its world premiere at Night Visions, Finland's premiere genre film festival, CRCL9 stars Thea Sofie Loch Næss in a film by director M Axilleas. And we are proud to debut the official poster.

Quoting from the production notes: "A young American woman studying abroad discovers she is the target of a voyeuristic online game. Strangers post stalking videos of her and unlock new challenges as they level up.

"As the game becomes increasingly more dangerous, she makes a defiant but morally questionable decision about how to fight back. Inspired by real events."

Also from the production notes, director & co-writer M Axilleas says: "The truth is that none of us know who's watching us and we are not that hard to find. That's the fear. That's the film."

One more quote from executive producer Chris Weitz: "CRCL9 is about the terrifying ease with which a person can be reduced to 'content'. We live in a world where voyuerism, gaming, and entertainment blur, where control hides behind a keyboard. You are being played and you might not know it."

What does all this mean? Fly me to Finland! Just kidding, but I've been there before, and it's a great festival. And this film sounds great, so we can't wait to hear more about its world premiere at Night Visions on Thursday, November 12.

We also have three stills from the film below.

