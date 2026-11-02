LITTERMATES Exclusive Clip: Enter the Nifty, Dangerous World of The Award-Winning Sci-fi

We have an exclusive first look at Littermates, the acclaimed lo-fi sci-fi psychological thriller hitting theaters this Friday, November 6th.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious war, two disoriented, bloodied survivors, Liam and Mel, take refuge at an isolated English cottage under the care of Chester, an enigmatic caretaker who teaches them to speak again. While Liam happily adapts to Chester's heavily controlled world—earning "nifties" for good behavior to trade for comforts like karaoke and hot tub time—Mel grows restless and increasingly drawn to the locked gate and the dangerous outside world. When her curiosity finally pushes past Chester's strict rules, the fragile order of their makeshift family is tested, exposing the deep fears, loyalties, and unanswered questions holding them together.

Written and directed by Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, the film's leading stars, Joey Bader, Oliver Woolf, and Kaylee McGregor, pull double duty on the project, with Bader serving as an executive producer and both Woolf and McGregor taking on producing roles.

It has already made a massive splash on the festival circuit as an Official Selection at Fantastic Fest 2026, the Manchester Film Festival 2026 where it took home the Jury Prize Feature, and Dances With Films 2026 where it won the Competition Narrative Feature Audience Award. In her festival coverage for ScreenAnarchy , Shelagh Rowan-Legg praised the film's haunting tension, noting that "while there is definite humour in the situation, there is always a darkness underneath, a constant reminder that there is something lurking beyond."

Littermates is a Drafthouse Exclusive Release and will debut theatrically in Alamo theaters in major cities on November 6, 2026. You can catch it on the big screen in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Francisco, Twin Cities, and more.

Check out our exclusive clip below, along with the trailer and some stills, and make sure to grab your tickets for this Friday!